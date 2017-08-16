Allo, the messaging app that Google is hoping can compete with all the messaging giants out there, hasn’t really taken off the way they wanted to. Some are saying that one of the reasons is that it is still limited to mobile devices, unlike Messenger and Viber and other apps that can be accessed through desktop apps or web browsers. Google has just announced that Allo can now be accessed through your browser. The sort of bad news is that you can only do so if you use an Android device to access the mobile app.

We’ve actually been expecting this since last February when Nick Fox, Google’s VP for Communications teased us with a photo that they’re working on it. Here we are, half a year later, and finally we get to see it in action. You will be able to install it on your Chrome web browser by going to allo.google.com/web. It will then instruct you to scan the QR code from your Android smartphone. It will only work though if you have version 15 and above (16 is recommended) installed on your phone.

If you don’t know much about Allo and what makes it stand out from the other messaging apps, well, it’s from Google, that’s one. It also has a lot of stickers, a lot of which are official movie or tv tie-ins. Just like Gmail, it also has smart replies and using machine learning, it gives you options on how you should reply with just one tap. It also has support for Google Assistant, so this is actually the first time for Google Assistant to b available for the desktop.

There’s no news yet if we’ll soon see a native desktop client aside from the web browser option. So now that Allo is available for the browser, will you give it a try?

SOURCE: Google