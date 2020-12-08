Google and Apple may be fierce rivals but there are also instances when they need to work together. One such product that benefits from their sort-of partnership is Apple Music. It’s one of the few Apple apps that’s available on Android devices as the former wants to be able to compete with other multi-platform music streaming services like Spotify, YouTube Music, etc. Now they’re taking another major step as Apple Music is now available on Google Nest devices and other Google Assistant-powered smart speakers and displays.

You probably already have Spotify or YouTube Music (or both) connected to your smart speakers and displays. But if you wanted another option to stream your favorite music, Apple Music is a pretty viable alternative with its more than 70 million songs, albums, and playlists in its library. There are also several exclusive content that you won’t be able to find in other music services so there’s that.

You will of course have to link your Apple Music account through the Google Home app and if you prefer to make it your default music streaming service, you can also do that. After linking your account, you will now be able to ask Google Assistant to play specific playlists or albums through voice commands. If you make it your default, you won’t need to add “Apple Music” with every command that you make.

You will also be able to play your own library of songs by saying, “Hey Google, play my library on Apple Music” or “Hey Google, play my library” if it’s already your default music service. You can also play Apple Music in multi-device household setups so you can stream to all the speakers at once “Hey Google, play music on all my speakers” or to move from one device to another.

Apple Music will now be available to play on Nest and other Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays. For now, it’s only available in the U.S, U.K, France, Germany, and Japan, with more countries to be added soon.