The year 2017 has been about virtual and augmented realities becoming more accessible than ever. Google has been working hard to bring the technologies to more people with the release of the Daydream View. If you enjoyed the old Google Cardboard but have yet to try the Daydream, you will definitely enjoy this VR headset. Of course, it wouldn’t be a success if there are no apps. We have the developers to thank for their work and those fun apps and games.

The holidays are the best time to enjoy staying in. So when you have nothing else to do or have watched all the movies in your lineup, you can grab that View and enjoy new VR experiences. A number of new content are available right now on the Play Store. You can watch videos of your favorite artists and musicians as if you’re in the same room with them. Watch Why Don’t We’s behind-the-scenes tour and Austin City Limits: Backstage (Episodes 1 to 3).

If you’re up for some laughs, watch The Confessional – Episode 4. If you want to expand your knowledge about more important and nerdy stuff, there’s Discovery TRVLR, Female Planet, and Jump Start. For more entertainment, there’s the YouTube Creator VR Lab.

More developers have been working on new apps. And more good news, some of the public’s favorites are now on sale. Some of the classics are also coming to Daydream–Rez Infinite, ASTEROIDS!, and Flutter VR.

From today until December 14, you can avail of the following titles for half the price: Ultrawings, Drift, The Arcslinger, Fishing Star VR, Ultrawings, Drift, The Arcslinger, and Fishing Star VR.

SOURCE: The Keyword (Google)