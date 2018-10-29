Augmented Reality is still not as popular as expected nor has it been a game changer just yet, but that hasn’t stopped companies like Google from really pushing it to both consumers and developers. Their ARCore SDK (software development kit) lets developers create AR apps that can be overlaid with animated 3D content like objects, characters, and text. Now they are expanding support to other devices, even ones that belong to rival Apple. Will this be the push that AR needs?

The recently released Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are of course at the top of this list especially since it is being marketed as an AR device as well, including the rebranded AR stickers now known as Playground. The updated list of AR-core supported devices also include 3 Huawei devices: Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and the lesser hyped Y9 2019. LG has two devices on the list: the LG G7 One and the LG V40.

Meanwhile, the Nokia 7.1 and the Vivo X23 have also been added to the list. There isn’t really a big announcement when they add devices for ARCore support. They have just quietly updated the list since August and now we’re seeing some of the latest, recently announced devices added so that developers and the OEMs themselves can integrate more AR treats for their users.

Even though ARCore is considered a competitor for Apple’s own ARKit, two iOS devices are also on the list: the 9.1-inch and 10.5-inch iPad Pro. This probably means that Google is looking beyond platform boundaries in the hopes of more users and developers taking to augmented reality.

What this will mean for everyday users is hopefully more AR-focused apps or AR features in already existing apps. We’ll see over the next few months if this is the effect that Google was hoping for.

VIA: Android Police