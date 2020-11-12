Google Account owners need to remember some things from the search giant. The company has recently announced that some updates will be applied to storage policies across your Google Account. It’s been almost a decade since Google introduced a unified storage system for Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Drive. There are plenty of us who trust Google when it comes to archiving our data whether for email, photos, documents, or videos. No, there is no plan to discontinue the service. In fact, Google is set to introduce improvements and storage changes to your Google Account.

Specifically, Google Photos and Google Drive where your docs are stored, important changes will be made. New policies will be presented soon that will bring changes to a Google Account. Those accounts that are already over the limit or are inactive, new policies will be introduced to reach new industry standards.

The policy changes will begin on June 1, 2021. Before then, not much change will be released. To review before the changes are made, know that original quality photos and videos backed up in Google Photos count against your storage quota. Gmail messages and attachments plus most files saved in Google Drive are counted.

If you go over storage quota, sending and receiving email in Gmail may be impacted. You can no longer upload new files.images to Google Drive and you may not be able to back up Original quality photos and videos.

After June 1, 2021, these items will count against your data: High quality and Express quality photos and video; Files created or edition in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms and Jamboard. Items created or edited after June 1 and files created after June 1 will count against data.