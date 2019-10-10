It’s only this year that 5G phones started to enter the scene. The previous years were all about working on and testing 5G connectivity. Now that the technology is ready, we see mobile carriers and networks rolling out their 5G services. OEMs too have begun to introduce 5G devices but we can only count a handful. So far, the list of 5G phones includes the LG G8 ThinQ, LG V50 ThinQ, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, ASUS ZenFone 5G, OnePlus 7 Pro with 5G, OPPO Realme, and the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Vivo iQOO Pro 5G, Vivo NEX 3 5G, Samsung Galaxy A90, and the upcoming Huawei Mate X are all 5G phones. As for Google, we haven’t heard any related information. Not even the upcoming Pixel 4 phones were thought to include 5G. Interestingly, there is a new rumor that says the tech giant is now into the test production of a 5G phone. It’s not clear if it will be another Pixel phone or just a Pixel 4 5G edition.

Google may be behind the Android platform but it’s not exactly No. 1 when it comes to Android phones. The Pixel line isn’t exactly always advanced. The Pixel 4 specs we’ve been hearing and mentioning aren’t exactly impressive.

Next week on October 15, Google will introduce Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, a new Pixel smartwatch, and probably a new Pixel notebook. A Pixel 5G phone can be a dream. The idea of a Google 5G phone was from a source who simply said, “Google is also working on a version with 5G technology, which is in test production.”

Google venturing into hardware is something the industry is closely watching. The company has been working on Google-branded phones starting with the Nexus but nothing has really sold significantly if we are to compare with other OEMs. Maybe, just maybe, a 5G phone will change all that. We’ll see.