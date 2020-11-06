Google Stadia, the tech giant’s cloud gaming service, has finally released a feature that users have been clamoring for. The Stadia Family Sharing has started rolling out for users both free and those who are subscribed to Stadia Pro. This means your house will only need to have one Stadia account as you will be able to shares games with other members who are in your Google family group and that includes games you purchased and paid games that are part of the Pro subscription.

Google made the big announcement on the official Stadia Reddit page, where a lot of the gamers are probably are. There is also a new support page just for the Family Sharing feature where you can find all the details and caveats that you need to know to be able to share and enjoy all of these games with your family members. Even if you’re using Stadia for free, you can still use Family Sharing so you share and play games shared to you for free.

If you’re a Stadia Pro subscriber and you share a game that’s part of your subscription, the game will stop being shared to the family group once your subscription ends. You only need one Stadio Pro subscription as well since you’ll be able to share games with other family group members. However, when someone starts playing a game, you will have to wait for that person to finish before you can play it.

To be able to start using the feature, you’ll first have to set up a family group of course through the Stadia website or the Stadia app. You can then add a payment method for the games that you still need to purchase to play. You can also choose to share individual titles or your entire library. You can also choose to enable and disable sharing for some games and that will take into effect regardless of the aforementioned automatic sharing systems.

Google says they will be rolling out this feature within a week so if you’re not seeing it yet on your Stadia app or the website, just wait a little bit. You can check the app to see if it’s working for you already.