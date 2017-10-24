If you’re of a certain age and you’ve been living in New York for a pretty long time, you’ve probably seen the evolution of the transport system and the payment for it as well. From dimes to tokens and now the iconic MetroCard, commuting through trains and buses is part of a New Yorker’s daily life. That life may be sort of disrupted now as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority just signed a $573 million contract to update the fare payment system so you’ll just need to wave your smartphone or credit/debit cards at the turnstile.

The new fare payment system will actually be adapted from the one that they have been using in the London Underground and the commuter railroads. They will start installing new electronic readers in 500 subway turnstiles and in 600 buses that ride around the city. But this will begin by late next year and by 2020, they are targeting the rest of the subway stations and buses. The new system will also be applied to the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North commuter lines since the transportation authority also operates them.

So instead of lining up to buy or reload Metrocards, you will now just wave your smartphone or credit/debit cards that have embedded NFC chips. Commuters will be able to keep track of their account online or through an app. But those who don’t have cards or smartphones will still be able to use machines to get their cards. MetroCards will be phased out by 2023 so don’t worry that it will be an abrupt transition.

Now as to whether this will improve the actual train systems and services is anyone’s guess. Aside from modernizing the fare payment system, there will probably be upgrades to the trains and other systems themselves. New Yorkers will still have a few more years to adjust to it, so let’s wait and see.

VIA: The New York Times