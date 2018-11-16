If you’ve become bored with your phone’s standard navigation icons and buttons, there are apps out there that can help you go beyond what is just there. Samsung’s Good Lock app helps you find such tools and now it brings the NavStar tool so that owners of the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy Note 9 will be able to further customize their devices. As long as your device is running Android 8.1 Oreo and above, you will now be able to change how your navigation bar looks like.

The NavStar app lets you edit both the layout, the background color, and the actual icons on your navigation bar. There are already presets that you can choose from, including animals, food, other symbols and icons, etc. You don’t even have to stick to a particular theme but instead mix and match them according to your preference and your mood for that day.

You can also set the transparency of the buttons that you choose and also make the colors adaptive if you prefer to have them color-themed. You can even add two custom buttons to the navigation bar, shift the bar to the left, right, or center the icons. There are also options for utility keys like a camera shortcut, screen capture, left/right/up/down buttons, etc.

While there are several overlay or root-enabled apps that are available out there that can help customize your navigation bar and your icons, not everyone know how to use it. That’s why a native app like NavStar is much better especially for users that do not have any experience using rooted apps.

You can update your Good Lock 2018 launcher on your Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 devices. From there, you can find the NavStar app and start customizing your navigation bar already.

VIA: XDA Developers