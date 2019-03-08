It may be a bit old but Samsung’s very own Good Lock is getting an important update. It’s finally having a slice of Pie. Android 9.0 support is being released to a number of apps and devices and the Good Lock is no different. The lockscreen app which we first heard about in 2016 has since been updated several times. The last time was back in November when it started letting the users customize the nav bar for the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9.

Good Lock will be compatible with One UI and Android Pie soon. The update is said to be available now so this means those plugins, apps, and functions that suddenly stopped working because of the One UI beta will work properly. The app is initially not ready for Android Pie but that changes today.

If you’ve been enjoying the customizable features of Good Lock on your phone, you may notice great changes from the Android 8.0 version. The main features are still available like Edge Lighting, Edge Touch, Quickstar, Task Changer, Clockface, Routines, and Lockstar.

The Good Lock 2019 APK is available on Sammobile’s website. You may need to download and install the APK plus the plugins to work especially if you live in a market unsupported. Remember to enable the Good Lock apps.

Geographical restrictions are expected. You can only use the app fully and without major problems in the US, Australia, Canada, UK, and Singapore. Other update includes the Task Changer getting new styles for apps. MultiStar now allows Multi Window functionality.

VIA: SAMMOBILE