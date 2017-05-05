Looking for a high-quality Bluetooth speaker that’ll survive the elements? Then you should check out the waterproof G-DROP Submersible Bluetooth Speaker, marked down to only $46.99 right now at Android Community Deals. Dollar for dollar, the G-Drop Submersible Bluetooth Speaker just might be the best portable sound system on the market. It offers a sound that rivals far bigger speakers, thanks to its 2.5 inch driver, and yet it remains easily portable so it can be taken anywhere. And when we say ‘anywhere’, we really mean it.

If you plan on spending any amount of time on or near the water, then the G-Drop is absolutely the speaker you should have with you. It features a waterproof rating of IPX7, which means you can place it under 3 feet of water for as long as 30 minutes and it’ll still work just like it’s supposed to. When you combine that with it’s durable construction, you’ve got a speaker that’s designed to survive even the harshest conditions.

The G-DROP has all the controls you’d expect to find on a portable Bluetooth speaker, such as play and skip buttons. It also offers a built in microphone so you can take calls, it features a line-in jack so you can plug in virtually any audio device, and the built-in rechargeable battery offers a generous six hours of continuous music playback.

It’s the perfect speaker to take on the boat, to the lake, in the tub, or any other wet environment. Get your G-DROP Submersible Bluetooth Speaker for just $46.99 at Android Community Deals.