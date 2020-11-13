Having a smartphone with a large battery capacity may be enough to give you at least a whole day of power but your phone is not only your gadget. You have your laptop, smartwatch, any maybe another phone. You also have your tablet and earbuds that need charging. A power bank may be very useful especially when you’re outside. But what to do when you have no charger or power bank with you? Goal Zero to the rescue. Well, Goal Zero is mainly a brand known for its premium power banks. The latest is this Yeti 6000X that is best for outdoor adventures.

The Goal Zero Yeti 6000X costs $4,999.95. That is a lot of money but know that it carries a lot of power. If you need to go camping, you can have this as a backup power supply. You can charge it via a regular wall outlet or solar panels.

The Yeti 6000X is bulky and heavy. It is 17-inches high and weighs 106 pounds. You don’t have to carry it around though because it comes with a roll cart. It’s heavy and beefy for several reasons: 6,000 wHr of lithium-ion batteries and two 2000W AC ports. Other ports are as follows: USB-A 5V/2.4A (12W max), USB-C 5-12V/3.0A (18W max), USB-C PD input/output 5-20V/3.0A (60W max), 12V output 12V/13A (160W max), and a 12V HPP 12V/30A (360W max).

This thing is very powerful that is can power a 42-inch TV for up to 60 hours and a full-sized refrigerator for about 110 hours. The system can be fully charged for 12 hours. You can take advantage of solar charging but it will take you about 18 to 36 hours. You can also plug it into a 12V outlet in your car. It comes with WiFi so you can monitor power use via a Goal Zero app.

Goal Zero says the Yeti 6000X can even be used as a backup battery for the home. It is that powerful that you can set it up as backup power system. It’s very useful just in case there is power outage.