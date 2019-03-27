Most of us have a pretty functional view of email. It’s always been a means to an end but the end is almost always in a link away from the email app. We’ve gotten used to that of course but that doesn’t mean that they can remain static forever. Google now wants to change how we do and use email as they’re now testing out a more dynamic and interactive kind of email. It’s still in the beta stage and only select businesses are able to do so for now.

Basically, the idea is that within the email, you’ll be able to interact already or even take actions without having to go to an external link or to leave the email itself. For now, only selected businesses are able to send these dynamic and actionable emails. Early adopters are brands like Booking.com, Despegar, Doodle, Ecwid, Freshworks, Nexxt, OYO Rooms, Pinterest and redBus.

One example that they gave is commenting within Google Docs. Usually, you would receive individual email notifications when someone makes a comment within a document and you have to go to the document itself to respond, you will now be able to reply or resolve the comment from within the email itself. You also see an up-to-date thread within Gmail as you or your colleagues interact.

As for third-party businesses, some of the examples that they used include Pinterest letting you save boards within the email, OYO Rooms lets you browse their recommended hotels and rentals and view their details without having to go to the site, and Doodle lets you respond to meetings without leaving Gmail.

G Suite customers will be able to enable dynamic emails for your organizations over the next few days. But you’ll only be able to view the dynamic emails within Gmail itself. If you’re using a third-party email app, you’ll only see the static emails.

