If you find it weird that your Gmail account only has two tabs on your mobile device, for your email and your Meet video calls, now you’ll finally get two additional tabs to make it a full house so to speak. Google is starting to roll out the integration of the Chat and Rooms tab on the Gmail app so you can have an “integrated workspace”. This is also available for your Gmail account on desktop devices and previously enterprise Workspace users were able to activate this integration as well, if admins have enabled it that is.

Once you’ve enabled the chat function in your Gmail app, you’ll now see four tabs at the bottom of your screen. Mail is of course the main function of the app but the other three ensures that you don’t need to switch between the other apps that you will need for work or for personal needs. Meet was something that Google added last year when video conferencing was on everyone’s mind in the midst of the pandemic.

Now you’ll get two new tabs in your Gmail app and web version. Chat is where you will be able to message individuals and small groups while Rooms is where you can access group chats or larger conservations and you will be able to share files, tasks, and other things needed for a project. Tapping on a chat opens a conversation on the bottom-right corner while Rooms are open full-screen and will also replace the default list of messages.

9 to 5 Google shares that you’ll have to enable Chat “Early Access” to each of your accounts and to each of your devices to be able to see the new tabs. Go to the settings on your Gmail app and then choose your account. Under the general section, select Chat “Early Access” and then “Try it”. Your app should relaunch with a tutorial and a prompt to turn off notifications from your standalone Google Chat app if you have one.

As for the functionalities, it’s basically the same as to that of the standalone Google Chat app. There might also be upcoming features like the ability to have picture-in-picture Meet calls within the Gmail app itself. If you’re a Workspace user, your admin needs to enable this feature for your organization.