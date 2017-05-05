If you think you can never have too many battle games on your smartphone, then you’re always on the lookout for the next much-awaited game to arrive on your digital doorstep. Gladiator Heroes is one of those much-awaited games, and now it is finally available for Android devices, bringing a combination of battler and management sim for you to play around with as you try to build, manage, and defend your territory in this “new and exciting strategy game.”

But before you go into battle and plan your strategy to defeat your enemies, first you must build your own Gladiator empire. You will be able to construct academies to train your gladiators, build armories to craft weapons for use later on, and of course have the usual things that an empire needs: infirmaries, government buildings, arenas, etc. As you continue to play, you get to unlock a diverse map which includes jungles, deserts, mountains, and volcanoes.

After you’ve designed, trained, and outfitted your warriors, you then get to lead them into battles both to defend and to expand your territory. You will also get to see them evolve into “indomitable killers” as they continue to battle. This is a multiplayer game so you can play with and against your friends and compete in your rankings.

You can download Gladiator Heroes from the Google Play Store for free. There are in-app purchases available if you don’t mind spending real money to get items that you have no patience in playing to get them for free.