Github, the software development tool millions of developers have been using, is finally getting an Android app. It was actually introduced back in November with the Android version arriving soon. The beta is now available as shared by a Github dev. You see, Github has been a reliable source for companies and developers the past decade but it is mostly accessible on desktop. You can view the content on mobile but on-the-device development hasn’t been allowed until the Github app for Android is announced.

Github isn’t just a place where to get codes and download programs. You can also develop there, share with the community, and request for feedback. It’s more of a community where generous devs gather.

For some companies, Github allows teams to gather there and share feedback. Tasks can be completed easily now with the mobile app version. Beta for iOS is now available while the Android version is almost ready for testing.

If you’re interested in GitHub for Android beta, sign up HERE. You will soon discover on the mobile app how you can review code, combine or merge changes, and work with others from all over the world right on your smartphone.

If you previously signed up for the Android version, you should be on the waitlist. An email invitation will be sent to you. It should have the link where to test. If you haven’t signed up, you can still register to test the app.

Slots are limited for Github beta but more should be opened soon. Note that Github beta for Android will only run on devices with at least Android 5.1.