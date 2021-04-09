Remember Gigaset? The Android phone maker released the Gigaset QV830 and QV1030 Android tablets back in 2013. It then entered the smartphone market with sleek devices and modern specs in 2015. More Gigaset Android devices have been introduced but unfortunately, it seems a malware has infected several of them. According to a report, it appears to be a supply-chain attack caused by a Trojan that is downloaded and installed on a device. It disguises as a software update but is actually a malware.

It is said to be a very annoying malware because it can do a lot of things like send people SMS to spread malware, fetch other malicious apps, and open browser windows among others. Our source said the updates were actually seeded as early as April 1.

There is no word on the cause of the attack but there are people working on a fix. At the moment, it may be difficult to remove since “Permanent removal usually fails”. Interestingly, it’s Gigaget’s servers that are delivering the malware as an update.

Some good news though. The malware only attacks the older Gigaset phones. More information are expected to be released by the company so let’s wait and see.

Gigaset isn’t exactly fully to blame here. The hackers are believed to have gotten into the update servers of Gigaset to deliver the Trojans. But then this means Gigaset isn’t that secure.

If you own an older Gigaset smartphone, you can check HERE and see how to wipe the malware. You need to do some uninstalling but only if you know how.

Here’s what Gigaset Senior Vice-President for Communications Raphael Dörr said:



We take the issue very seriously and are working intensively on a short-term solution for the affected users. In doing so, we are working closely with IT forensic experts and the relevant authorities. We will inform the affected users as quickly as possible and provide information on how to resolve the problem.

We expect to be able to provide further information and a solution within 48 hours. It is also important to mention at this point that, according to current knowledge, the incident only affects older devices.

The company executive also mentioned the phones not affected: GS110, GS185, GS190, GS195, GS195LS, GS280, GS290, GX290, GX290plus, GX290 PRO, GS3 and GS4 are not affected. Do check the list if you own a Gigaset Android phone.