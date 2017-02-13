If you live far away from Africa and have never taken a step on the continent, and your only knowledge of any of the countries there is from movies, TV, or blogs, then this should be of interest to you. Well, that is, if you’re interested in virtually exploring unfamiliar but interesting countries. Google has added virtual tours of iconic landmarks and monuments in Ghana, Senegal, and Uganda through Street View, giving us a unique look into these countries, even if it is through virtual means (for now).

You will be able to virtually explore places like Nzulezo in Ghana, which is actually a UNESCO World-Heritage-classified place. The village is built over Lake Tadane and is made of stilt-supported structures that have been integrated with the natural landscape of the place, which is of course more water than land. In the same country, you can now have a virtual tour in the National Theater of Ghana which houses the National Dance Company, the National Symphony Orchestra, and the National Theatre Players.

In Senegal, you will be able to have a closer look (well through your screens of course) at the 49-meter tall African Renaissance monument, which is a bronze statue on top of one of the twin hills in Dakar. You can also take in the breathtaking view of Lake Retba, famous for its pink waters. Major roads and towns in Senegal also now have a Street View, like Dakar, Saint Louis, Thies, and Thouba.

Meanwhile in Uganda, take a tour of their iconic National Parks, seven of them in fact. This includes the Queen Elizabeth National Park which houses 10 primate species and 600 birds species. With the addition of these three countries, Street View is now available in seven countries in Africa and 81 countries around the world.

SOURCE: Google