If you’re just visiting San Francisco, chances are you’ll want to use Uber to get around. But for those times when you prefer to drive your own car, peer to peer car sharing and rental company Getaround is now powering a new option within the Uber app that will let people find and rent cars hassle-free. The new option will be called Uber Rent and it will now initially roll out in San Francisco but no word yet when and where it will be expanding to.

When you get to the San Francisco area and you open your Uber app, you’ll now see a new option called Uber Rent. You will be able to signup for the Getaround platform if you haven’t yet from there. Once you’ve signed up or logged in to your account, you can reserve and then unlock the car you’ll be renting, without having to leave the Uber app. You can choose from a variety of cars available, from low-emission sedans to powerful SUVs.

It’s actually not the first time that Uber and Getaround have partnered on something. The first one was in May 2017 when they announced that people can actually rent a rideshare-ready car from Getaround so you can use it to be an Uber driver and earn some extra money. Now they’re taking the partnership one step further by just letting you rent a car.

The point of ridesharing really is to create a sustainable way to reduce not just traffic but car emissions as well. Studies by groups like the University of California Berkeley Transportation Sustainability Research Center show that for every one car shared, ten are taken off the road and for every 1,000 cars shared, you will be able to offset 50M pounds of carbon dioxide.

SOURCE: Getaround