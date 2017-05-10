We don’t really know much about Getac but we’ve heard of the brand before. Getac has recently introduced a new Android-powered tablet that is ready for hardcore rugged use whenever and wherever. It’s actually more ideal for those people always in the field. The tablet is also a great choice for mobile transportation because it offers ease in one-handed operation.





The Getac ZX70 is a 7-inch Android tablet that boasts of passing IP67 and MIL-STD 810G standards. Battery lasts longer compared to other tablets and is said to be very durable. The brand even offers a three-year warranty with the device so you know it is that confident with the new product.

Getac ZX70 runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It is very compact and rugged and is good enough if you can only use one hand to control or operate on the screen. It sports a 7-inch IPS screen that is readable even under direct sunlight.

Display is also very responsive with the LumiBond 2.0 touchscreen technology that offers more vivid colors and better contrast. You can use it even when your hands are wet or when you are using a glove or pen with the Touch/Rain and Glove/Pen touch modes. The tablet also works with a stylus so you can take down notes, draw, or sign.

Other specs of the rugged tablet include a Full HD webcam, 8MP rear camera with flash and autofocus), GPS, 4G LTE cellular data, WiFi, 2GB to 4GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot. The tablet also boasts of NFC, RFID, and 1D/2D barcode reader that can be used on the field for whatever job that requires such. Device has been certified for hazardous locations so you can use it even in explosive atmospheres aside from its MIL-STD 810G and IP67 ratings.

SOURCE: Getac