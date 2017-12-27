Keep hackers out and maintain your anonymity with a three year subscription to Private Internet Access VPN and save 64% off the regular price. Private Internet Access VPN encrypts your web traffic, ensuring your personal information stays confidential. That means hackers, identity thieves, and even government agencies will be unable to learn your name, where you live, or track the websites you’ve visited.

With a three year subscription you’ll enjoy elite level protection on as many as five devices. There are no bandwidth restrictions, your data is kept secure using several layers of protection, and they keep no logs of our internet activity.

A three year subscription to Private Internet Access VPN normally costs over $250 but, with this offer at Android Community Deals, you can get it for just $89.95. One and five year subscriptions are also available for $34.95 and $139.95.