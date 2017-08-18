Be ready to charge your phone at all times with this 3-pack of 10-foot Samsung Certified Micro USB cables, just half price for a limited time. Always looking for a cable? This package includes three micro-USB cables, which work perfectly for charging Android smartphones and tablets. Each one is 10-feet long, which means you could plug your phone into an outlet and still sit comfortably in your favorite chair, clear across the room!

Of course, you wouldn’t use just any old cable to charge your phone. That’s why these cables have been certified by Samsung to ensure the safety of all your devices. It even includes a fast charging wall adapter, so you get going more quickly.

Get your 3-pack of 10-ft Samsung Certified Micro USB Cables with Fast Charging Wall Adapter for just $19.99 right now at Android Community Deals.