Get your work done up to three times faster with Dragon NaturallySpeaking 13, offered to Android Community readers with savings of up to 60% off the regular price. Dragon NaturallySpeaking 13 is a top rated voice recognition app that lets you dictate documents, edit emails, search the web and more without ever touching a keyboard. Just say what you want to write and the software does the rest.

With an accuracy level of up to 99%, Dragon NaturallySpeaking is sure to cut your workload by a wide margin. It eliminates spelling mistakes, minimizes corrections, and it even learns the words and phrases you use most. It’s intuitive, reliable and easy to use. And, at this price, it’s a no brainer.

Dragon NaturallySpeaking 13 Basic is just $19.99 at Android Community Deals. Also available are the Home and Premium editions for $49.99 and $99.99 respectively.