Every March 8 is International Women’s Day. Millions of people around the world celebrate this day by giving special recognition to a lot of women. There is still so much inequality but we’re feeling positive all that will change in the coming years. More voices are being heard and more awareness campaigns are being launched. Many companies and brands want to celebrate the women by launching different promos and gimmicks. For this special day, Google is offering free audiobooks you can download from the Play Store.

Google perfectly describe this deal: “In honor of International Women’s Day, we’re shining a light on games and apps made by inspiring female founders and developers from around the world, as well as games, books and movies starring strong female protagonists.

This promo includes those audiobooks that the tech giant believes will help teach the young children about strong women. About thirty children’s audiobooks from Nickelodeon Publishing are available for free.

Most of the titles listed may be familiar to most parents and kids:

• Albert: The Little Tree with Big Dreams

• A Monster Machine Christmas

• All-Star Pups

• A Tale of Two Genies

• Back to School

• Catch a Wishing Star

• Dora’s Book of Manners

• Dora’s Super Sleepover

• Dump Truck Trouble

• Factory Fresh

• Go, Go Goal!

• Green Team

• Holiday Helpers!

• It’s Friendship Day

• It’s Time for Bubble Puppy

• Jurassic Bark

• Let’s Be Firefighters

• Monster Magic

• My Heart is Bright

• Nella and the Dragon

• Ooze Control

• The Pups Save the Bunnies

• Robot Rampage

• Really Spaced Out

• Rusty Rocks

• Show Your Love

• Santa’s Christmas Genies

• The Little Christmas Tree

• The Legend of Pinkfoot

• Wish Upon a Sleepover

SOURCE: Google Play Store