New games redefine genres each year, but in the world of turn-based strategy, Sid Meier’s Civilization is still king. The turn-based strategy franchise has sold over 35 million units worldwide since its creation more than a decade ago, and it continues to raise the bar with its latest installment: Sid Meier’s Civilization VI. Winner of 15 E3 awards, including Best PC Game and Best Strategy Game, this critically-acclaimed title challenges you to create an empire that can stand the test of time, and it’s on sale for half-off its usual price.

Featuring a brand-new city planning system as well as improvements to building and combat, Civilization VI delivers a deeper, more rewarding turn-based strategy experience as you advance your civilization from the Stone Age to the Information Age by waging war, conducting diplomacy, pushing your culture, and going head to head with history’s greatest leaders. With multiple ways to win, you can challenge yourself again and again as you lead your civilization to world domination.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI normally retails for $59.99, but you can get it on sale for $29.99 today, saving half-off the usual price.