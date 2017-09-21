One of the great things about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is that it is the only Samsung phone – as of now – to come with Android 7.1.1 out of the box. The Korean manufacturer seems to be avoiding Nougat’s maintenance release, as all of their newer phones stay on Android 7.1. But here is an unofficial port of the Note 8’s firmware for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.

The port is unofficial and still in beta, but it must have been relatively easier to port, as the Galaxy S8 line and the Note share virtually the same specs and chipset. The port is called “Renovate Ice Note 8”, made by XDA developer “mwilky”. Aside from Android 7.1.1, the port also brings pretty much all of the new apps and features from the Galaxy Note 8, with exception to the S-Pen features.

Further development of the port is expected, and the developer is planning to add more exclusive features soon. The custom ROM also brings some added value like the Notorious Kernel (built from latest N950F sources) and a tweaks app that allows users to change features and elements inside the OS.

As mentioned, the port is still in beta, but is semi-usable. If you have a Samsung Galaxy S8 ready to go – OEM unlocked with the Exynos chipset and TWRP custom recovery installed – you should be able to flash this custom ROM. There are a few things still wonky, but should stabilize as updates get released. Check out the official XDA thread here.

