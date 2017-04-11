Attention audiophiles! Enjoy a superior listening experience with a set of A-Audio Legacy Noise Cancelling Headphones, offered to Android Community readers at 73% off the regular retail price. A-Audio Legacy Noise Cancelling Headphones offer the same quality you might expect from a pair of premium over-ear studio headphones, just without the hefty price tag. No wonder they were honored at the 2015 CES Innovation Awards.

The key to the Legacy’s superior sound quality is A-Audio’s 3-Stage Technology. Just use the switch located right on the headphone’s housing to easily choose between three modes — passive audio, bass enhanced, and active noise cancellation. This will help you to achieve the best possible output for your particular selection of music.

Legacy headphones also block out external noise pollution with its closed circumaural ear cups. These cups, which feature memory foam padding, ensure that the listener gets an unrivaled level of performance and a supremely comfortable fit that feels like it’s custom designed.

Each set is constructed using chrome plated steel, zinc hinges, and a leather band for extreme durability. It also comes with dual jacks so you can share your music with friends, plus a detachable phone cord with remote and microphone so you can use it with your mobile device. And the built-in rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playback time on a single charge.

Pick up your pair of A-Audio Legacy Noise Cancelling Headphones, available in your choice of either black or liquid chrome, for just $79.99 at Android Community Deals.