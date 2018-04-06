Looking for a set of high performance wireless earbuds that are truly lightweight? Then check out Cresuer Touchwave Bluetooth Earbuds, price dropped to just $39.99 for a limited time at Android Community Deals. These wireless earbuds are intuitive and practical. They offer all the qualities you need, such as Bluetooth compatibility and noise cancellation technology, and nothing that you don’t — like complex buttons — to add unnecessary bulk and weight. Simply pair them to your device, rest them comfortably in your ears, and enjoy your soundtrack.

So, how do you control these wireless earbuds if they don’t have buttons? Good question. Cresuer Touchwave Earbuds feature an intuitive touch panel on the housing that makes it easy to change songs or answer calls with just a simple tap of your finger. They offer modern sound generation technology, you’ll enjoy up to three hours of playback per charge, and they come with a wireless charging case that extends playback time to a generous twelve hours.

These wireless earbuds let you:

– Control songs or answer calls w/ a simple tap without any extra pressure on your ear

– Make clear calls thanks to CVC Noise Cancellation technology & total noise isolation from silicone eartips

– Keep your earbuds in place during hard workouts w/ three different sizes to choose from & sweat resistance

– Listen to music for 3 hours on a single charge, or up to 12 hours when using the charging box

– Charge the buds up to 4 full times while on the go w/ the wireless charging case

For a limited time, you can get the Cresuer Touchwave Bluetooth Earbuds for only $39.99 here at Android Community Deals.