Tired of your boring, dead end job? Enhance your technical skills and get the career you so richly deserve with a lifetime subscription to the Virtual Training Company, available to Android Community readers for just $79. That’s a savings of more than 90% off the normal retail price. If it’s time to retrain, then the Virtual Training Company is all that you’ll require. They offer internet-based training in a wealth of technical subjects such as computer programming, game design, animation, and business applications, just to name a few.

A lifetime single user subscription offers access to 1,026 individual courses across 15 different fields. Each course is facilitated by a respected industry expert and are delivered via the internet so you can access them from anywhere and at anytime. That means there are no schedules to stick to and, because you have access to the courses for life, you can take as long as you want to finish each one.

The Virtual Training Company is all about preparing you for success. With your subscription, you can download work files that supplement your learning, you’ll be able to access materials via a wide range of devices including smartphones and tablets, and they offer 24/7 support should you ever run into difficulty. You’ll even get a certificate of completion for every course you finish! Cutting edge training, access, and support: The Virtual Training Company checks off all the boxes.

Better still, there’s very little risk in purchasing this deal. That’s because you can get a lifetime subscription to the Virtual Training Company for just $79 — save over $2400 — right now at Android Community Deals.