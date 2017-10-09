Think your hard drive is immune to failure? Think again. Keep your files safe for life with Zoolz Cloud Storage, offered at over 90% off the regular price to readers of Android Community. Every computer owner needs a subscription to Zoolz Cloud Storage. It allows you to safely store all of your important files so they’ll never be lost due to human error or hardware failure. It’s easy to use, it’s completely secure, and it works across all your devices.

In all, subscribers will receive a total of 2TB of digital real estate. The first 1TB is for instant data backups that can be accessed instantly. The second 1TB is a cold storage area, which is great for saving files you don’t normally access but can’t afford to lose.

Don’t take chances with your files. Get a lifetime subscription to Zoolz Cloud Storage for just $49.99.

Check out these other offers from Android Community Deals.

Zero to Hero Cyber Security Hacker Bundle, just $29 (Save 91%)

Mighty: The First On-The-Go Spotify Music Player, only $85.99

ZeroLemon Battery Cases for Google Pixel and Pixel XL, starting at $36.99 (Save up to 63%)