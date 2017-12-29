We’re only a few days away from January 1st but if you’re super excited to finally get the game HQ Trivia on your Android device, there are ways to actually get it, if you’re willing to go through all the effort that is. Lifehacker showed how you can use VPN to “fool” Google Play that you’re in Canada so you can download the beta version of the app. You can also download the APK if you prefer a more straightforward kind of installation.

While the developers announced that the immensely popular game was finally coming to Android, you can only pre-register for the game for now, at least until January 1 when it will supposedly go live. They did release a limited beta version for people to try out, but it was only available in the US. They also have an open beta in Canada, so that’s the easier way to get in. You need to install a VPN on your computer and set a Canadian IP address. Then just create a new Google account with the address set there.

You should now be able to install the HQ Trivia beta when you go to its Google Play page on your Android device. But if you still see a pre-register button, then you’ll probably have to activate the VPN on your device as well. Meanwhile, you can also sideload it through an APK package, if you’re also familiar with how to do that on your Android smartphone. Or you can just wait a few more days until you can finally officially get the app.

HQ Trivia is one of the most popular games on iOS now, particularly because you’re supposed to win cash prizes if you get to the final level, together with possibly a hundred people or so. It will officially launch on Android on January 1, so happy new year for those who are waiting.

VIA: Lifehacker