Most of the action games that become popular on the Play Store are those that require the players to do a lot of running or shooting. Well, you won’t get to run or shoot in real life but such games give you that adrenaline rush to make you play for a while. The aim of this game is for you to retrieve what you have lost. Some treasures have been stolen from you and those enemies won’t stop at just annoying you. You’re the hero that will fight and win for what is yours in this challenge where gold abounds everywhere.

Run & Gun is a new adventure that will definitely test your speed, wit, and skills. Featured in the game are many challenges and obstacles but you only need to shoot and run to survive. This endless runner will require you to unlock new powers and get new skills in each level.

The game is set in a colorful world where you can show off skills as you collect treasures you can use to upgrade your skills. You’re a bandit alright and you are one heck of a good one. You don’t deserve to be duped so go ahead, run, and shoot those enemies while getting back what is yours.

Download Run & Gun: BANDITOS from the Google Play Store

VIA: Gamasitra