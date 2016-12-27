Geometry Dash is a pretty popular game when it comes to runners, particularly because it employs a rhythm-based gameplay. There have been several iterations of the game and the latest one is called Geometry Dash World. If you’re looking for a game with a calming atmosphere, soothing music, refreshing pastel colors and all, well this is definitely not the game for you. It is even more energetic, fast-paced, and hyper, so if you’re into that kind of thing, then you should get it on your Android device stat.

The video (which we’ve embedded below) seems like it would be an easy thing to master. But remember, this is not just bout a square just rolling around in an endless side-scrolling runner. The platforms, obstacles, special boosts and warps actually correspond to the beats of whichever of the electronica tracks are playing and so you would have to have a sense of its rhythm when playing.

The challenge is in the lightning-fast shifts between obstacles and movements pads, which can of course easily kill you. There are only ten levels in this game, but getting through them will be an especially tough task. If you do finish them all and there aren’t any updates yet, you can always go to the gallery of player-created stages and of course you can even create your own.

You can download Geometry Dash World from the Google Play Store for free, but with ad-supports. There aren’t any in-app purchases for now, but it may have some soon.