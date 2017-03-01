A new Android One phone was just unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The tech event will not end without a new Android One phone. We feel it’s about time as it’s been a while since we saw a new Android One device. The new model is a little bit more advanced with fingerprint authentication. General Mobile’s GM6 is a follow-up to the GM5 which was launched last year as the first Nougat-powered Android One. The GM6 is another first–first to have a fingerprint sensor. It also comes with a selfie flash so it’s ideal for the selfie addicts.

This Turkish phone manufacturer currently serves 20 emerging markets, selling devices that give people quick and affordable way to communicate. Android One is sold in markets where Internet and network access is limited. The program is Google’s way to connect more people to their family, friends, and the rest of the world. If you live in any of the countries mentioned, then you can purchase an Android One device from authorized retailers: Albania, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Belgium, Bosnia, Cyprus, Croatia, Greece, Georgia, Ghana, Iraq, Kenya, Luxembourg, Moldova, Netherlands, Pakistan, Serbia, Tunisia, Turkey, and Uzbekistan.

General Mobile’s GM6 is also powered by Android 7.0 Nougat OS and is secured by a fingerprint sensor. It comes with a small 5-inch HD IPS screen with 720 x 1280 pixel resolution and 294ppi. Display is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 4. Other features include a 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor, 13MP rear camera with autofocus and dual LED flash, 8MP front-facing camera with selfie flash, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, and microSD card for memory expansion up to a maximum of 128GB.

You can choose from these three color options: Space Grey, Rose Gold, and Gold. No information on availability and pricing yet but we’re hoping the Android team or any mobile carrier or store makes an announcement soon.

Other specs of the GM6 are as follows: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G LTE + 4.5G, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity options. The standard phone sensors are also installed: proximity sensor, magnetometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and accelerometer.

SOURCE: Android (1),(2)