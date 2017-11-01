If you’re one of the early adopters who got themselves a Samsung Gear Sport (currently only available in the US and South Korea), then you’ll be happy to know that a firmware update is rolling out for your device. The update for the minimalist wearable device brings not just new features but even more importantly, the accuracy of its sensors. This is pretty important if your device’s main purpose is to keep track of the users’ activities and fitness routines.

Firmware update, version R600XXU1AQJ5, is now rolling out for the Gear Sport, weighing in at 28.70MB so make sure you have a good Internet connection. According to the changelog, it brings with it improved sensor accuracy, specifically the one that can detect heart rate and your pace during your exercise routines. It also adds new features like Samsung Health Weight management, Fitness programs, and also a Health Summary widget so you don’t need to open the app to see how you’re doing health-wise.

In case you’re not yet familiar with it, the Gear Sport has a 1.2-inch circular Super AMOLED display, a 1.0GHz dual-core processor, and has 768MB RAM and 4GB of internal storage. It has 5 ATM water resistance so you can use it when you’re doing your laps in the pool. It also has MIL-STD-810G durability so you can bring it in your rugged outdoor activities.

The update also brings the usual bug fixes and stability improvements. There is no news yet when the Samsung Gear Sport will be available in markets other than its native South Korea or the US.

VIA: SAM Mobile