If you’ve been wondering when you can start getting your hands, or rather wrists and ears, on the new Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch and the cord-free Gear IconX 2018 earbuds, then wonder no more. The official announcement has stated that they are now accepting pre-orders at online stores and starting October 27, it will be available in retail stores in the US. The two can work together to help you have a simpler and easier way of managing your fitness activities and at the same time enjoying music while you do your workouts or sports.

The Gear Sport has its iconic circular bezel with a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display. It has 5 ATM water resistance so you can use it while swimming. You can also use it to track your heart rate, have activity auto-detection, and has built-in GPS so you can use it even if you leave your smartphone behind while doing your fitness activities. It has Spotify’s offline mode so you can bring your favorite music wherever you’re going. Samsung has branded it as a device that “lives at the intersection of lifestyle and fitness.”

The Gear IconX 2018 meanwhile is the second iteration of the truly wireless earbuds so you can have access to your music while you’re working out or while you’re on your commute. It has 4GB of internal storage so that you can transfer music from your smartphone or computer to the earbuds. You can control your music and even your smartphone through Bixby, Samsung’s digital assistant and you can activate it just by tapping and holding your earbuds. The battery life has been improved so you get up to 7 hours of listening to music and 4 hours of talk-time.

The Gear Sport is available in Blue and Black and also has custom watch bands. It costs $299.99 and can be pre-ordered through Samsung.com and BestBuy.com and will be available through Amazon, Best Buy, Macy’s and US Cellular starting October 27. The Gear IconX 2018 is priced at $199.99 and follows almost the same release plan as the Gear Sport.

