While the Gear S2 is already an almost 3-year-old device, Samsung is still bent on improving the software of the smartwatch. The latest update brings four new ways that it will be more convenient for its current users who still don’t want to upgrade to the Gear S3 and still want to stick to their current wearable. The update includes a better user interface, the ability to control your Gear VR, personalized training, and even a daily weather update.

Getting a new user interface is sometimes like getting a new device. And with this update, you get optimized new icons and widgets, but still in the hallmark circular display. But you get to view it better as each screen gets a unified appearance as well as improved functions for usability. The App Shortcuts widget shows your most recent apps although you can still manually choose which ones you want there. The Quick Panel (display brightness, volume, airplane mode) can now be accessed by swiping down from all of your screens.

You can also now use your Gear S2 to control connected devices and software. If you have the Gear VR, you will be able to control and interact with your VR content through your smartwatch. If you’re presenting to your client or boss, you can use the PPT Controller app to control your slides and even set it on a timer for a smoother presentation. You can also get daily detailed weather information in the morning so you can prepare accordingly.

If you connect your Gear S2 to your Samsung Health app, you can manager your exercise and activity better. You can have easy access to your tracker and your stats and your preferred mode of exercise through a preset mode. You also have more Inactivity Alert options to remind you to be more active. The Gear S2 update is now available through your Samsung Gear app.

SOURCE: Samsung