If you already own a pair of Samsung truly wireless Gear IconX earbuds or if you’re planning to get one anytime soon, then you’ll be happy to know that the newest software update makes it even easier for you to enjoy your workouts or whatever it is you’re doing when listening to your music. The update brings a new and easy-to-use Equalizer feature, enhanced Ambient Sound that you can control, and Wireless Transfer so you can seamlessly transfer your music to the earbuds.

You will now be able to adjust the frequency of your audio to optimal levels. You get to choose from five presets: Bass Boost, Soft, Dynamic, Clear, and Treble Boost. Depending on what you’re doing when using the IconX, you’ll be able to choose the perfect audio settings for your activity. The enhanced Ambient Sound function meanwhile allows you to choose how much of the surrounding noise you would like to hear. This is useful for those who are running or cycling and would still like to pay attention to ambient sounds. If you’re indoor, you can just activate the Voice Focus function so you can still hear the voice of people around you, if you want to.

Since the earbuds have 4GB of internal storage and can play music even without your smartphone with you, transferring files should be easy. You now get a Wireless Transfer feature so no need for cables when transferring your music from your music library to your earbuds. You can also add multiple tracks in just one go.

You can update your Gear IconX’s software through the Samsung Gear app. Hopefully there will be more updates in the future so you can maximize your earbuds.

SOURCE: Samsung