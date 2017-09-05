The newly-announced Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is almost upon us and so they’re starting to push for people to pre-order the fitness tracker before it starts shipping on September 15. As an added incentive for getting yourself the wearable, you will get a free Samsung U Flex wireless headphones for free. If you’re in the market for a new tracker anyway, this seems like a good deal as you get a free $79.99 earphones together with your new device.

In case you need a bit of review, the Gear Fit2 Pro has a 1.5-inch touchscreen similar to most fitness trackers. It is water-resistant for up to fifty meters so you can use it when you’re swimming in the pool or running in the rain. It also has a stand-alone music player and you can even download and listen to Spotify playlists. It also has apps from Under Armour, continuous heart rate tracking, a battery that should last for days, and most importantly, it has on-device GPS mapping. This means you can leave your phone at home while you do your fitness activity.

The Samsung U Flex meanwhile is a bendable and lightweight Bluetooth headphone that can bend by 100 degrees. It has 2-way speaker units, 11mm woofers, and 8mm tweeters to bring you quality audio. It uses the proprietary Scalable Codec technology from Samsung to make sure ambient interference will not get in the way of receiving the music or podcasts that you want to hear in high-quality audio. It also has a Bixby button so you can ask questions and tell it to do things for you.

You can already start pre-ordering the Gear Fit2 Pro for $199.99, only until September 14 because it starts shipping by the 15th. However, your free U Flex headphones will start shipping by September 18 so you won’t get them together. But shipping is free anyway, so it won’t cost you a thing. This is a limited time offer so if you want both the tracker and the headphones, better pre-order now.

SOURCE: Samsung