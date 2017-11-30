Version 6.8 of the Google Keyboard brings good news for those who want to have the option of writing on their smartphone. You now don’t need a separate handwriting keyboard now since handwriting support is now part of the latest update. You can also now look at larger icons for your emojis, which is pretty important for those who love using these smiley faces but may have less than stellar eyesight. Meanwhile, a teardown of the virtual keyboard shows it might get a new theme engine, fullscreen handwriting keyboard, and sharing GIFs on the Motion Stills app.

Now that handwriting support has been added, you will have to add the handwriting keyboard as a new layout. Just go to the Language Settings and Add keyboard then choose the handwriting option from the list. Then you’ll be able to easily switch between the regular keyboard and then when you feel like doing some writing, just switch to the handwriting keyboard. It also looks like the emojis are now “blown up” so that you can see them better. It looks like you’ll have to adjust the keyboard height to be able to see the bigger emojis though.

As for the teardown, which may indicate future new features, there seems to be a third version of the theme engine which will give users more control over the keyboard, like Image, Padding, Shadow Color, Edge, and background color of the Google icon. The handwriting keyboard may also get a fullscreen mode so it will be easier to write. You may also be able to create and share GIFs through your Gboard using the Motion Stills app by Google.

You can check your Gboard Google Play page to see if the update has rolled out for you already.

VIA: Android Police