The update for Google’s virtual keyboard Gboard has a lot of small new features that when taken as a whole actually counts as a major one actually. You will now be able to experience emojis and GIF suggestions when you type, choose which scenery you want as your background, and even have what you’re typing translated into a different language, all from the comfort of your keyboard of course. The update also brings updated interface for seamless switching from voice to regular typing, as well as improvements for right to left languages.

Emojis and GIFs have become second (and third) languages for most people today, and so when you’re typing with actual words, it also helps to see suggestions for them as well. Typing the word sushi will bring about a sushi emoji in the suggestion strip so that your message will look cuter if you add that emoji. You will also now be able to share GIFs in selected apps like Hangouts, Allo, Snapchat, and Messenger.

You can also now choose a nice background when typing by changing it from your themes settings. It will not do anything for your typing skills, but at least you have nice scenery when you’re doing so. The quick feature menu now has the Translate button for when you need to have something you’re typing translated. As you type, it will be instantly translating what you’re trying to say, hopefully accurately.

It’s now easier to switch between voice typing and typing with your fingers because of the UI update. Right-to-left languages like Arabic, Hebrew, and Farsi will now be able to get access to search features in the suggestion strip. Check out the Gboard Google Play page to update to the latest version.

SOURCE: Google