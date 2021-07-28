When you use your mobile device a lot for work or for your personal projects, autofill suggestions are pretty important. The Gboard virtual keyboard app is one of the best when it comes to that with its pretty smart clipboard and suggestions. And now it looks like it has improved even more, suggesting snippets of important information that you may have copied to your clipboard and you would need to paste somewhere else. This may be a small change but it is helpful for people who are working on their phones or tablets.

If you haven’t used Gboard yet, it is Google’s official virtual keyboard that actually has a lot of helpful features aside from just being a keyboard. One of its best features is the clipboard which stores the pieces of text that you recently copied and even photos that you just saved and offers to paste it somewhere. As we said, this is really useful for times when you’re working out of your mobile device and you’re doing a lot of copy-pasting.

Android Police spotted improved clipboard suggestions for Gboard. There are times when you copy a long message because the source doesn’t allow you to choose specific text then you have to painstakingly delete the parts that you don’t need. Gboard’s clipboard will now not just give you the full text but also extracts important bits of that long text and suggests them as separate chips. This may include an address, a phone number, or a link.

This also works for times, dates, and even random numbers. Properly formatted times are recognized as actual times but if you just mention something like “let’s meet at 11”, it will also suggest the number 11 as a chip but without the icon. The convenience of these suggestion chips cannot be emphasized enough especially for those who need to work quickly on their phones. So if you’re not using Gboard yet, this may be the time to try it out.

You have to enable suggestions in your phone’s settings for things like this to show up. Go to Settings > Clipboard > Show recently copied text and images in the suggestions bar to enable it.