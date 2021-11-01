Even though a lot of people are already using their smartphones for work or school, there are still times when you get a lot of typographical errors and grammar mistakes when you’re typing on a smaller screen. There are apps to help you with that but Google’s own virtual keyboard, Gboard, has built-in auto-correction capabilities. But now they’re bringing even better tools for users, at least if you have a Pixel 6 device. Gboard is now launching a grammar correction feature for Google’s newest Pixel devices.

Google says they are bringing the grammar correction feature that is built into the Gboard keyboard already. It will be able to catch your errors and give you correction suggestions as you type, similar to how auto-correct apps like Grammarly provide if you integrate them. The good news here is that you don’t need to add another app to your smartphone if you’re already using Gboard anyway. The bad news is that this is only available for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The other good news is that the feature will work entirely on-device “to preserve privacy”. They were able to address some of the obstacles here like memory size limitations, latency requirements and especially handling partial sentences. The important thing is that it is able to detect and suggest corrections in real-time, as you’re typing. And none of this happens in the cloud server so you can be assured of your privacy and security.

But most likely because of these challenges that the functionality is still limited. It will only work now for users using English as their default language but Google is working on adding more languages “in the near future”. This should show up in any app that can use Gboard but support is only for the new Google Pixel devices. There’s no news though if it will expand eventually to older Pixel devices or other Android phones as well.

For now, only those who have Gboard installed in their Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be able to enjoy the grammar correction feature. If this changes, we’ll be sure to let you know.