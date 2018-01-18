APK teardowns may not be official news about upcoming features, but it’s a good way of anticipating what an app will hopefully and eventually roll out soon. The Gboard beta version is already hinting at some pretty neat new toys that Google will bring to version 6.9, if all goes well in the testing phase. This includes a useful Smart Reply option in the notifications, details about the GIF-making feature, as well as a Universal Media Keyboard that can search all media on the virtual keyboard itself.

Google’s other apps like Allo, Gmail, and Inbox already have Smart Replies, so it’s only logical that Gboard will have it eventually. It will make it easier to respond, especially when it looks like you can do it from the notification shade itself. The string shows that phrase-length suggestions will be shown when replying to apps like Hangouts, Android Messages, Allo, Facebook Messenger Lite, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Tencet. You will need to give Gboard notification access for this to work.

Last year, a teardown of version 6.8 showed that Google may be working on a GIF-making feature from within Gboard itself. Version 6.9 shows it’s still there and reveals more functionality, like you will need to tap on a “Make a GIF” button and that it will promote this feature using the formerly blob emoji that is now an animated sticker. There also seems to be a “Universal Media Keyboard” that will let you search all media on the Gboard, beside the GIF, sticker, and emoji searches.

Just a reminder that those seen on APK teardowns don’t always show up in the final version of the update. But hopefully, these ones will when version 6.9 finally rolls out.

VIA: 9 to 5 Google