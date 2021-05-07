Wear OS by Google is regularly being updated. It’s also rolling out to more wearable devices although some problems are being encountered. We can expect more updates will roll out after that UV index, support for 3rd-party Tiles, and changes that allowed faster performance and a longer battery life. The latest is that the Gboard app has finally arrived on Wear OS. This means you can now type on the touchscreen display on your smartwatch with much ease and speed. If you’re familiar with Gboard on your smartphone, this is similar but on a smaller screen.

The Gboard app becomes the default keyboard on your smartwatch. It allows you to type effortlessly when you need to reply to a text, enter passwords on accounts or sites, or for when you need to search for apps on the Google Play Store.

The Gboard app for Wear OS supports multiple input methods. You can text and type or simply use voice input. The latter allows hands-free approach. You can also use emojis to express your feelings.

Multi-language support is possible. The Gboard app can support most languages that are already supported on Wear OS. The keyboard app also offers enhanced suggestions and corrections. This way, you can use the right word as you compose a message.

Expect Google and the Wear OS team to add more features and enhancements. Wear OS by Google isn’t done for the year. We’re looking forward to more improvements.