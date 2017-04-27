Perhaps as another effect of the Google Translate getting more Indian languages this week, the Gboard is also bringing more Indic languages. About 11 new languages are being added to the Gboard app for Android, allowing more Indians to conveniently type in their native dialects. You see, the country actually has more languages that need transliteration support. Google improves the keyboard app by releasing updates that also includes a text editing tool, resigning and repositioning options, better predictions, and enhanced accuracy when typing.

Some of the new languages added are the following: Bengali, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Urdu, and Gujarati. The original list includes 11 Indic languages and now another 11 has been added to the Google Indic Keyboard. The tech giant is concerned with how Android users in India communicate and this change will definitely improve language exchange.

Google worked with native Indian speakers to help collect data and train the advanced machine learning models. This way, more people can soon start texting in their very own native script. This is a significant development for the Indians who want to connect not only within the country but also outside its borders.

The updated Gboard also now features Google Translate and Google Search right on the keyboard app so you don’t have to go out and launch another Google app.

Here is a complete list of the additional Indic languages. Check if your native dialect is included:

• Assamese

• Bengali

• Bodo (Devanagari, Bengali)

• Dogri (Devanagari, Arabic)

• Gujarati

• Hindi (Devanagari, Hinglish)

• Kannada

• Kashmiri (Devanagari, Arabic)

• Konkani (Devanagari, Latin)

• Maithili (Devanagari)

• Malayalam, Manipuri (Bengali)

• Marathi (Devanagari)

• Nepali (Devanagari)

• Odia

• Punjabi (Gurmukhi, Arabic)

• Sanskrit (Devanagari)

• Santali (Ol chiki, Latin)

• Sindhi (Devanagari, Arabic)

• Tamil

• Telugu

• Urdu (Arabic)

SOURCE: The Keyword (Google)