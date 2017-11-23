Gboard has been a pretty useful virtual keyboard replacement for most Android devices’ default ones. It has more features and is integrated with some of the other Google apps. The latest update to the app brings support for 20 more languages including Japanese, bringing the total to 120 languages supported. For those who love stickers, there’s also something here for you as it comes with four sticker packs, and you don’t even need to have Allo to use them.

Google actually has a separate input method for languages that do not use Latin script, like Japanese, but they have slowly been integrating it to the Gboard since it launched late last year. For this update, you now get support for the Japanese language directly on the virtual keyboard. However, if that is your default language for your device, you will not be automatically switched to it on your Gboard. You will have to manually configure it from the settings.

Stickers are also now added to the Gboard by default. Before, you needed to have Allo installed on your device before the stickers would show up on your keyboard. But now, you get four sticker packs included in your Gboard by default, even if you’re not using the Allo messaging app on your phone. If you really like stickers though, Allo is a good app to use.

The Gboard update is rolling out to users right now. But if it’s not with you yet, you can also download it from the APKMirror if you can’t wait.

VIA: Android Police