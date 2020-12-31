If you were planning to get a few extra bucks for an old smartphone that you want to trade in, you better do it now or at least first thing in 2021. One of the “oldest” used smartphone buying site in the U.S., Gazelle will be ending its trade-in program by January 2021. While they are not exactly closing shop, they are unexpectedly ending their core business. Their parent company ecoATM will still be around and the Gazelle website will now become a retailer for used devices.

Gazelle made the announcement on their website and in an email blast for customers informing them that trade-ins will officially end by January 31. If you plan to get a quote and start the trrade-in process for your device, you have to do it on or before that date, giving an allowance of 30 days to mail in your device. They will shut down the service by February 1, 2021 but all active trade-ins that were started before that day will be honored.

The website has now been converted as a retailer for the devices that they received as trade-ins, of course at reduced prices. ecoATM will still have kiosks in areas that will give you cash when you physically trade in a device, although the amount will probably not be the same or better than Gazelle’s mail-in system. Prices vary per device and how old said device is but normally you would get around $300 for a flagship from the previous year.

There was no explanation as to why they are discontinuing the trade program. But this is probably due to changes in consumer behavior the past few years. A lot of people now just lease their smartphones from carriers rather than buying them outright. A lot of carriers and OEMs also offer upgrade programs giving users the option to trade in their device after a certain period of time. So basically, people can’t sell their leased phones to companies like Gazelle.

If you have a Gazelle Rewards account, they have probably contacted you to remind you to use your existing rewards by January 31, 2021. Remember, they will stop accepting trade-ins after that date so make your move now if you’re planning to trade in.