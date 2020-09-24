Only a week after the Forerunner 745 running and triathlon smartwatch was introduced in the market, Garmin is here again ready with a new one. The Garmin Venu SQ GPS Smartwatch is another option. This is a more affordable alternative that will probably make you get moving. Around the same time last year, Garmin launched a Venu GPS smartwatch at the IFA. This year, two new devices are being added to the series: the Venu Sq and the Venu Sq Music Edition.

These square-shaped smartwatches are for the health and fitness enthusiasts. The more affordable model is the Venu Sq which is only $199 while the Garmin Venu Sq Music Edition is $249–still accessible. Both watches come with 1.3-inch color LCD screens with 240 x 240 pixel resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Garmin is more known for its expensive health watches but the Venu series is cheaper. Venu watches have almost the same features but at a lower price. The Music Edition is similar to the regular Venu Sq but for $50 more, it has onboard storage and already comes with a paid subscription to Deezer, Amazon Music, or Spotify. It can also connect to WiFi or Bluetooth for wireless listening.

The battery life of each smartwatch can last up to six days in smartwatch mode. It can last longer–up to two weeks–in GPS mode. Garmin’s Vice President of Global Consumer Sales said, “We are proud to offer a smartwatch that upholds Garmin’s high standards of functionality at a price point accessible to a broader customer base. He added, “When staying active and keeping tabs on your health is more important than ever, Venu Sq delivers with over 20 built-in sports apps and the broadest range of 24/7 health monitoring features available on the market.”

The Venu Sq series is ideal for health monitoring. Special features include Garmin’s very own 24/7 Elevate heart rate monitoring, Pulse Ox2 (advanced sleep), abnormal heart rate alerts (high and low), respiration tracking, relax reminders (stress tracking), hydration tracking, and menstrual cycle tracking for the ladies among others. It also comes with Body Battery energy monitoring to measure your energy level. This can be helpful in scheduling workouts, sleep, and rest times.

Breathing exercises can also be done with ready mindful breathing activities. There are four: “Coherence” to promote balance and calm, “Tranquility” to promote sleep, and “Relax and Focus” to encourage concentration and stress relief. Garmin also offers Fitness and Customizable Workouts. There more than 20 indoor/outdoor sports apps available that includes yoga, Pilates, running, strength training, pool swimming, running, golf, and cycling.

The Garmin Venu Sq works with Garmin Coach. You can take advantage of free training plans and a virtual personal trainer. There is no reason now why you won’t be motivated to move.