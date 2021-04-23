Here is another new product from Garmin: the Garmin Venu 2 Series GPS smartwatch. This comes after the Garmin Enduro GPS fitness watch and the new Approach line of golf wearables. The series includes two models: the Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S GPS. They are similar in many ways and are ready to help more people live a healthier life. Health and fitness must be a priority and if they are, you can check out these new Garmin watches.

Garmin is known for its huge system of health monitoring features that can be used all-day. More are being added like fitness age and sleep score. There are over 25 built-in sports apps that have been enhanced with new activity profile details and graphics.

There is an AMOLED screen that offers a very bright display all the time. View the insights provided by Firstbeat Analytics based on your Sleep score. It can determine your fitness age based on your actual age, activities, body fat (BMI), resting heart rate, etc.

The watch series features Health Snapshot to record, log, and share health stats. You can also view activity profiles for HIIT and other activities like hiking, bouldering, or indoor climbing. HIIT workouts are more fun with on-screen animations.

When it comes to battery life, there is a battery saver mode and rapid recharging. Battery can last up to ten days for the Garmin Venu 2S and 11 days for the Venu 2.

Other special features include all-day health monitoring, Body Battery energy monitoring, Advanced sleep checking with sleep score, and other safety and tracking features. The health monitoring includes checking for heart rate, respiration, hydration, Pulse Ox2, all-day stress, and menstrual cycle or pregnancy tracking for the ladies.

Both the Garmin Venu 2/2S offer activity profiles for HIIT. This includes AMRAP, Tabata, EMOM, and custom timers. The indoor and GPS sports apps include running, walking, cycling, golf, pool swimming, yoga, and Pilates. Price tag reads $399.99.